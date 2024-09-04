John Drake

Why are you running for office?

I am running for City Council because I am deeply committed to making San Luis Obispo a better place for everyone who calls it home. My vision for our city is rooted in the values of inclusivity, sustainability, and community well-being. Having spent over two decades living on the Central Coast and witnessing firsthand the changes and challenges our communities face, I believe I can make a meaningful difference through thoughtful, dedicated leadership.



My background in political science, combined with my experience working with the SLO County Behavioral Health Department, local businesses, and the nonprofit sector have equipped me with the skills and insights necessary to address our city's most pressing issues. I have seen the impact of affordable housing shortages, the struggles of local businesses, and the challenges of managing public safety. These experiences have fueled my passion to create a more equitable, vibrant, and sustainable San Luis Obispo.



Running for office is my way of channeling my dedication and expertise into actionable change. I am committed to developing practical solutions for affordable housing, revitalizing our downtown area, and enhancing public safety. My goal is to ensure that every resident has access to the opportunities they need to thrive and that our city remains a welcoming, dynamic place for all. By focusing on these priorities, I hope to contribute to a San Luis Obispo where everyone can build a fulfilling life and where our community can continue to grow and prosper.

What makes you qualified for this position?

My qualifications for the City Council are deeply rooted in both my education and my practical experience working on local policy issues. I graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in Political Science, specializing in Government Policy and Public Administration. During my time there, I served on the College of Liberal Arts Student Advisory Council to the Dean and the Student Campus Computing Committee, representing the interests of my peers in the Liberal Arts Department. These roles taught me the importance of advocacy, effective communication, and collaboration—all skills that are essential for a City Council member.



Beyond my academic background, my work with the SLO County Behavioral Health Department as a Project Manager has given me firsthand experience in managing complex projects and addressing the diverse needs of our community. I oversee a research grant that supports programs like the Behavioral Health Treatment Court and Mental Health Diversion Court, which directly impact residents' lives. In addition, as the Director for Public Policy at Homeless-R-Us, I have worked on local housing solutions for Lancaster’s un-housed population, giving me valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities for creating affordable housing in San Luis Obispo.



As a small business owner running a web development firm, I understand the challenges faced by local entrepreneurs. I’ve partnered with political strategy groups and built websites for community leaders, which has deepened my commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering a vibrant, inclusive economy. My combination of policy experience, community engagement, and entrepreneurial spirit uniquely positions me to serve on the City Council and make a positive impact.

What are the two hardest issues facing the candidate who wins the office you are running for?

The two most challenging issues for the next City Council member will be addressing the housing crisis and revitalizing downtown San Luis Obispo to reduce chronic vacancies. The housing crisis remains a significant concern, as many residents struggle to find affordable housing options. To address this, I propose implementing inclusionary zoning policies that mandate at least 15% of new residential units in larger developments be set aside for low- and moderate-income families. This will ensure that as the city grows, affordable housing options are built alongside market-rate units. Additionally, creating a local housing trust fund will provide financial support for affordable housing projects and down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Streamlining the permitting process for developments that meet these affordability criteria will encourage the construction of more affordable units, helping to alleviate the housing shortage.



Revitalizing downtown San Luis Obispo and reducing chronic vacancies is another pressing issue. To tackle this, I support exploring the use of eminent domain for properties that have been vacant for extended periods, based on the precedent set by Kelo v. New London. This would allow the city to acquire underutilized properties and repurpose them for community benefit, stimulating economic growth and vibrancy. Additionally, I propose implementing a prohibition on commercial and residential subleases by non-locally based companies in the downtown area, ensuring that local businesses and residents have priority access to prime real estate, which will help maintain the character and vibrancy of our downtown.



To address parking challenges and prevent overflow into surrounding neighborhoods, I recommend reducing the fees for structured parking downtown to encourage its use by both residents and visitors. We could achieve this by eliminating the structure rate maximum while keeping or reducing the structure fee to $2.50 per hour. At the same time, we can increase the meter parking rate in the city center to $3 per hour, with the first two hours of structured parking on Sundays remaining free of charge to keep the parking program solvent. Additionally, I propose fully subsidizing parking for downtown employers and employees to ensure they have safe and convenient parking options, which would reduce pressure on neighborhood streets.

How do you plan to address the issue of inflation and its impacts on your constituents if elected?

To address inflation and its impacts, I will implement a series of measures aimed at easing the financial burden on our residents, particularly regarding housing costs. One key strategy is the introduction of rent stabilization policies. These policies would cap annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the local rate of inflation or a maximum of 10%, whichever is lower. This would prevent sudden, steep rent hikes that can destabilize families and push them out of their homes.



I will also advocate for inclusionary zoning policies that require developers to allocate at least 15% of new units in residential developments for low- and moderate-income households. This ensures that as our city grows, affordable housing grows with it. Furthermore, I will streamline the permitting process for affordable housing developments, reducing bureaucratic delays and lowering costs to encourage the construction of more affordable units. By supporting the creation of a housing trust fund, we can provide financial incentives for developers to build affordable housing and offer down payment assistance programs to help first-time homebuyers. These actions, combined with enhanced tenant protections, will help stabilize housing costs and make San Luis Obispo more affordable.

What major crime issues do you plan to address if elected and how?

If elected, I will focus on addressing retail and bike theft, as well as drug abuse and driving under the influence (DUI), which are significant concerns in our community. To combat retail and bike theft, I will work with local businesses and community organizations to establish a citywide security network that includes improved lighting, surveillance cameras, and better signage in high-theft areas. I will also advocate for a bike registration program that makes it easier for residents to register their bikes and for law enforcement to track and recover stolen property.



For drug abuse and DUI, I plan to take a balanced approach that includes prevention, treatment, and enforcement. I will push for increased funding for addiction treatment programs and mental health services, recognizing that many individuals caught in the cycle of substance abuse need support rather than punishment. Additionally, I will work with local law enforcement to increase the frequency of DUI checkpoints and expand public education campaigns on the dangers of impaired driving. By focusing on both prevention and enforcement, we can make San Luis Obispo safer for everyone.

How do you plan to address the issue of housing if elected?

Addressing the housing crisis in San Luis Obispo requires a multi-pronged approach that includes both policy changes and community partnerships. My plan includes implementing inclusionary zoning policies that require at least 15% of all new residential units in developments over a certain size to be affordable for low- and moderate-income families. This ensures that new growth directly contributes to our affordable housing stock. I also propose creating a local housing trust fund to support affordable housing projects and provide financial assistance to those who need it most.



To further increase the availability of affordable housing, I will work to streamline the permitting process for new developments, particularly those that include affordable units. This can be achieved by reducing bureaucratic hurdles and providing a fast-track option for projects that meet specific affordability criteria. I will also advocate for stronger tenant protections to prevent unjust evictions and rent gouging, ensuring that all residents have access to safe, stable housing. By collaborating with nonprofit organizations, local developers, and community groups, we can explore innovative housing solutions, such as tiny homes and co-housing, to provide diverse, affordable options for residents.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first year in office if elected?

In my first year in office, I aim to make significant strides in addressing affordable housing and public safety. I will work to pass an inclusionary zoning ordinance that requires 15% of all new residential developments to be affordable for low- and moderate-income families. This policy will be a cornerstone of our efforts to increase affordable housing and ensure that new growth benefits all residents. Additionally, I plan to establish a local housing trust fund and secure funding for down payment assistance programs to help first-time homebuyers.



On the public safety front, I will initiate a comprehensive plan to reduce retail and bike theft by enhancing community policing and implementing a bike registration program. I will also focus on reducing drug abuse and DUI incidents by increasing funding for addiction treatment and mental health services, as well as expanding DUI checkpoints and public awareness campaigns. By tackling these key issues, I hope to lay the groundwork for a more affordable, safe, and inclusive San Luis Obispo.

What actions do you plan to take to reduce political divide?