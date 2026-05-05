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Local Measures

2026 Los Osos Ballot: Measure B-26

KEYT
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May 5, 2026 3:36 pm
Published 3:41 pm

Measure B-26: Establish a parcel tax of $185 parcel/ year for 15 years, and $100 parcel/year to raise the funds need to construct a new community park with sports fields in the community of Los Osos.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would approve the parcel tax increase in the community of Los Osos.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would not approve the parcel tax increase in the community of Los Osos.

Read more about Measure B-26
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Alissa Orozco

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