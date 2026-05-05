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Local Measures

2026 Santa Barbara Ballot: Measure A2026

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today at 1:41 pm
Published 1:52 pm

Measure A2026: Amend Charter Section 521 to read: No contract or lease by which the City is bound for a longer period than five years shall be valid unless the contract is approved by ordinance or resolution of the City Council.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would give City Council the authorization to approve the length and terms of all lease agreements based on economic conditions on city-owned properties.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean the City Council would not be authorized to any flexibility relating to certain contracts and to leases of City property.

Read more about Measure A2026

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