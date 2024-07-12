Gregg Hart

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election to the California State Assembly to expand economic opportunities for working families, rebuild our State’s infrastructure, invest in public education, provide quality, affordable health care for our residents, make sure our communities and neighborhoods are safe and protect our environment. I am deeply committed to my work on these issues and am honored to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

What makes you qualified for this position?

My decades of experience in local government prepared me to bring strong, pragmatic and experienced leadership to Sacramento on my first day in the State Assembly. Throughout my entire career, I have worked to make government more responsive to people’s needs. I believe my leadership style, based on inclusivity, and focused on making progress and obtaining results, works to bring people together.

What are the two hardest issues facing the candidate who wins the office you are running for?

There are too many bills in Sacramento that are merely symbolic gestures. I only propose legislation that will solve a problem. An example is my legislation, from last year, that allows nonprofits to secure up to 25% of State grant funds - up front - rather than waiting months to be reimbursed by the State. Too many small, but very effective, local nonprofit organizations know how to help our vulnerable neighbors but can’t navigate the complex State bureaucracy and don’t have the financial reserves to wait to be paid back later by the State. My legislation, which was signed into law by the Governor last year, increases nonprofit service provider's access to State funding and expands the delivery of needed assistance to all Californians.



Another challenge facing any elected official is to work constructively with their colleagues. There are 80 members in the Assembly and 40 members in the Senate representing diverse districts throughout California. I work hard to have respectful relationships across party lines, to listen carefully to the needs of other members, and to bring a pragmatic and experienced approach to problem-solving in Sacramento. Delivering for our residents means providing leadership that is focused on making progress and obtaining results.

How do you plan to address the issue of inflation and its impacts on your constituents if elected?

Inflation is top of mind for everyone. High prices for groceries, energy, health care and transportation are hurting working families who must balance their tight budgets.

Thankfully, the inflationary pressures that California, and the entire world, has felt since the Covid pandemic, are now finally beginning to ease.



Much of my work in Sacramento is focused on protecting consumers, creating good jobs and economic opportunities for working families, expanding child care, supporting public education and increasing access to affordable health care. By making smart, strategic State investments in these critical areas we can reduce the cost pressures on families.



As a former small business owner, I understand the challenges that local businesses experience. Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and our regional economy. As a member of the Legislature, I have worked to ensure California is helping small businesses compete with large corporations, while advocating for workers to be paid fairly and treated with respect. I am championing policies that help working families and create new economic opportunities.

What major crime issues do you plan to address if elected and how?

The public safety officers and emergency service providers who keep our neighborhoods safe and protected every day, and who serve our communities during emergencies, rely upon a California State Budget that supports them. I am proud to have voted to protect critical funding for law enforcement and firefighters.



The very good news is serious crime is down significantly across the State of California and especially in our local communities.



One type of crime, retail theft by organized thieves, continues to be a serious problem. This year, a comprehensive and bipartisan package of Assembly and Senate bills has swiftly moved through the Legislature to directly address this issue.



The combination of our financial support and the new laws recently proposed in the Legislature will maintain the progress we are making to reduce crime and keep our region a place safe to live, work, and raise a family.

How do you plan to address the issue of housing if elected?

California needs more affordable housing opportunities in every part of our State. Increasing housing prices and rents are pricing young families out of many California communities especially in the Central Coast. While approving new housing sites and specific development projects is a local issue, decided by local governments, the State plays a critical role in establishing statewide housing goals, streamlining permitting requirements and providing needed funding.



State legislation has opened up new housing construction by making it easier for homeowners to build accessory dwelling units, streamlining the permit process and ensuring local governments meet their regional housing goals.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first year in office if elected?

My first year as a member of the Assembly resulted in several significant legislative accomplishments. Eight of my bills were signed into law by the Governor including legislation to prevent oil spills, protect consumers from home loan scams, support local nonprofit organizations, expand mental health care and improve local disaster response. This legislative package will improve the quality of life for the residents of the Central Coast and for all Californians.



I was appointed Chair of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, responsible for overseeing the operations of State government, and I also serve on the Appropriations, Utilities and Energy, Transportation and Water Parks and Wildlife Committees. Each of these assignments supports my advocacy on issues that directly benefit residents of the 37th Assembly District.

What actions do you plan to take to reduce political divide?