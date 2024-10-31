It is Election Day! Here is how & where to Vote

It is Election Day and the time has come you to cast your vote in the 2024 Elections. Here's everything you need to know for today:

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Click here to find your nearest polling location: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place

How do I register to vote?

To register to vote you must complete a voter registration application on paper or online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov. Your county elections official will contact you when your voter registration application is approved or if more information is needed to confirm your eligibility.

Eligible citizens who need to register or re-register to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process to register and vote at their county elections office, polling place, or vote center.

How do I find what Political District I live in?

CVF's California Map Series features maps of all California political districts. You can consult your sample ballot, or contact your county election office.

What to bring with you to your polling place?

You may be asked to show a form of identification when you go to the polls. In this case, be sure to bring identification with you. Some acceptable forms of ID are:

Copy of a recent utility bill

The county Voter Information Guide you received from your county elections office or another document sent to you by a government agency

U.S. passport

Driver's license

Official state identification card

Student I.D. showing your name and photograph

Click on your county below to find a complete list of polling locations in your area:

Register to vote online here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/