Santa Maria Elks Issue Warning Ahead of Rodeo Ticket Sale this Friday 

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - With the countdown to start of the 83rd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade now under 100 days, much coveted tickets are set to on sale tomorrow on Friday, March 6.

"We are so excited for the 83rd annual Santa Maria Oaks Rodeo and Parade," said Johnna McGuire, Elks Recreation Media Director. "Tomorrow at 10 a.m. sharp. Tickets will go on sale, for elksrec.com."

With tickets annually in high demand, Elks Recreation, which operates the popular showcase event, is issuing a warning to people who are interested in purchasing much coveted seats.

"The funny thing is, if you Google it, there are ticket sites that say they are on sale and there's only limited seats," said McGuire. "I think one site said 28 tickets left for Wednesday night's Extreme Bulls and selling for like $150. That is a scam. You have to avoid all those third-party sites. We can't promise that those tickets are legit and you're going to pay so much more. Go to elksrec.com at 10 a.m. sharp. All the tickets will go on sale and everybody gets a fair shot at them."

Elks Recreation is also advising the public if they are interested in purchasing box seats, they should try and do so through the official website as soon as possible due to extremely high demand in the past.

Another suggestion for fans is that while there are many more grandstand tickets available than box seats, they should also make those purchases in a timely manner as well.

"We have limited box seats and our tickets for general admission," said McGuire. "Go on, get them while they last. They'll be plenty tomorrow for grandstand tickets, but in the last few years, we've had generally sold out performances, so you don't want to wait the last minute."

The 83rd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is scheduled to take place May 27 through May 31.

For more information, click here to visit the official website at elksrec.com

