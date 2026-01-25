Hot Rods & Classic Cars Line Stearns Wharf for Morning Car Show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Sunday morning, the Community Hot Rod Project hosted their Cars & Coffee event for the first time on Stearns Wharf. Folks enjoyed coffee, donuts, and the beautiful Santa Barbara coastline at the event that featured a variety of classic, race, and luxury cars.

The community and youth outreach program hosts numerous events and car shows in Goleta and Santa Barbara, but this is the first time they've drawn a crowd on the wharf. With the help of Logan Goldberg and Omar Khashen, Sunday's event hosted around 60 cars from both locals and out-of-towners.

"Its an amazing day to be out here on Stearns Wharf and getting the community together to connect through cars," said Hot Rod organizer, Kevin Haeberle. "It's just great to have everybody out here checking out what we're doing and how we can give back to the community."

Haeberle says the free, family-friendly event helps spread awareness for the need for vocational arts. The program's mission is to introduce the community and youth to the auto industry, teaching people how build, restore, and fabricate classic cars and race vehicles.

"We also do large car shows and bring everyone together and awareness for our vocational training center that we're trying to put together and that's what the main focus of this is. Raising awareness for the needs and the vocational arts," said Haeberle.

The event was a success thanks to the help of folks at the waterfront and Wharf Business Association. Goldberg says he hopes this is the start of many events on wharf.

The Community Hot Rod Project will be hosting plenty of more shows in the future, including Cars & Community on the last Saturday of each month and Coffee & Classics on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month.

