Underwater Parks Day Offers Marine Education Free of Charge

Published 3:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara Sea Center was the place to be this past weekend with a free event celebrating marine life.

Each year for Underwater Parks Day, the sea center located on Sterns Wharf offers free admission to the public with interactive booths and kid-friendly activities.

Home to some of the most vibrant marine life on the plant, the event promotes sustainable fishing practices and conservation practices to protect our ocean right here on the Central Coast.

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12.

