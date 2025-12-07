SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Tis the season when Hospice of Santa Barbara hosts Light Up A Life remembrance ceremonies full of love and unity.

The first took place at Montecito's Upper Village Green on Saturday and at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Stephanie Forrester took a photo of the stars in memory of her son Justin Bruce Forrester.

Her only child died at the age of 22 on 2-22-22.

She was among people feeling similar love and loss.

Other ceremonies will take place in Carpinteria at the Seal Fountain on Saturday, Dec. 13, and in Goleta at Camino Real Marketplace on Sunday, Dec. 14.

For more information visit https://hospiceofsb.org