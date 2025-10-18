Foster kids catch waves thanks to More Than Conquerors Surf

More than Conquerors hosted a Ventura surf session on Saturday.

The group serves foster youth and others.

"We could not ask for a better day to take these kids surfing we are working with adoptive families, kids in foster care and human trafficing victims as well and so they get to come down to the beach and experience all that surfing has to offer," said MTC Surf founder Elle Miller.

Miller used to teach kids from orphanages to surf in Mexico.

She created the nonprofit that hosts regular events to share the love of the sport that can be healing.

They taught children to surf at Faria Beach in Ventura County.

The event follows a major fundraiser volunteers called "Rise with the Tide," at the Museum of Ventura County.

Donors include Revolution Board Co., Betty Belt and Urban Cafe.

They are saving up for 2 new vans to take car surfboards and kids to California beaches.

Miller said the regular events they host are free to families.

For more information visit https://mtcsurf.org