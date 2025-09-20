Skip to Content
Community Events

Summer Solstice hosts kick off celebration

By
Updated
today at 11:55 pm
Published 11:38 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The people behind the popular Solstice Parade in Santa Barbara are already preparing for the next one.

They held kick off celebration at The Red Piano on State Street and also welcomed the Fall Equinox.

They asked volunteers to come in and vote for a 2026 theme.

They will be collaborating again with the Elephant Parade that supports elephant welfare programs and would like to collaborate with other creative groups.

To learn more and volunteer visit https://solsticeparade.com.

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content