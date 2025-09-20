Summer Solstice hosts kick off celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The people behind the popular Solstice Parade in Santa Barbara are already preparing for the next one.

They held kick off celebration at The Red Piano on State Street and also welcomed the Fall Equinox.

They asked volunteers to come in and vote for a 2026 theme.

They will be collaborating again with the Elephant Parade that supports elephant welfare programs and would like to collaborate with other creative groups.

To learn more and volunteer visit https://solsticeparade.com.