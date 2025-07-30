Ventura County Fair opens with “Waves of Fun”

VENTURA, Calif.-"Waves of Fun" is the theme of this summer's Ventura County Fair.

Pirates, who appeared to be on stilts, welcomed people on opening day.

The Ventura County Fair is known for its ocean air and proximity to Surfer's Point.

There are rides for all ages and all kinds of exhibits to see.

The fair is open daily from noon to 11p.m. through August 10th.

Tickets may be purchase online or at the gate in Ventura.

And concerts are free.

The upcoming concerts include Diplo, DIrty Heads, Lee Brice,

La Maquinaria Norteña & La Séptima Banda featuring Mi Banda El Mexicano, Flo Rida ft. Bubba Sparxxx,

Dylan Scott, and Scotty McCreery ft. Kruse Brothers

There are also five rodeo shows Aug. 8-10.

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org