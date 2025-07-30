Skip to Content
Community Events

Ventura County Fair opens with “Waves of Fun”

Ventura County Fair opens with "Waves of Fun" by the beach in Ventura
By
Updated
today at 11:50 pm
Published 10:39 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-"Waves of Fun" is the theme of this summer's Ventura County Fair.

Pirates, who appeared to be on stilts, welcomed people on opening day.

The Ventura County Fair is known for its ocean air and proximity to Surfer's Point.

There are rides for all ages and all kinds of exhibits to see.

The fair is open daily from noon to 11p.m. through August 10th.

Tickets may be purchase online or at the gate in Ventura.

And concerts are free.

The upcoming concerts include Diplo, DIrty Heads, Lee Brice,
La Maquinaria Norteña & La Séptima Banda featuring Mi Banda El Mexicano, Flo Rida ft. Bubba Sparxxx,
Dylan Scott, and Scotty McCreery ft. Kruse Brothers

There are also five rodeo shows Aug. 8-10.

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content