Warm Weather Bringing Community Back to Life! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

Get outside while you can! June Gloom is not too far away, and you don't want to miss out on the warm weather and community fun. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Photo: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Khruangbin A La Sala Tour ~ May 21st - 22nd in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Bowl

⏰ 7:00pm

🪩 It is almost impossible to fit Khruangbin into a singe genre, you'll have to see it to believe it. The trio's latest album, A La Sala, blends musical inspirations from around the globe and squeezes into a singular album that somehow feels like home. Catch Khruangbin at one or both nights at the bowl! Learn more here.

Butterflies Alive! Exhibit ~ Through September 1st in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

⏰ 10:00am - 4:30pm

🪩 This community-favorite exhibit is starting up again this weekend! Walk alongside 1,000 live butterflies from more than two dozen species from Costa Rica! It's a one of a kind experience you won't want to miss out on this summer. Learn more here.

Climate Justice Film Series ~ Thursday, May 22nd in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Public Library - Faulkner Gallery

⏰ 4:00pm - 6:00pm

🪩 This film series gets the conversation going about climate change, social equity, and environmental justice through documentary films that highlights different facets of climate justice. The event is open to both adults and teens, and is followed by a group discussion. Learn more here.

39th Annual I Madonnari Street Painting Festival ~ May 24th - 26th in Santa Barbara

📍Old Mission Santa Barbara

⏰ 10:00am - 6:00pm

🪩 This three-day festival showcases incredible local artists, while fundraising to arts education programs in schools throughout the county. Come see artists of all ages create street paintings, enjoy live entertainment and yummy food. Learn more here.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” ~ May 24th - 25th in Santa Barbara

📍Elings Park Godric Grove Amphitheater

⏰ 3:00pm

🪩 Back by popular demand, Theatricum Botanicum will put on two performances of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Get lost in the human and fairy realms, full of comic confusions, mistaken identities, and unrequited love. Learn more here.

Memorial Day Ceremony ~ Monday, May 26th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Cemetery

⏰ 11:00am

🪩 Take some time to remember those who have served the country this weekend. This ceremony will feature presentations and performances by the UCSB ROTC Color Guard, Gold Coast Pipe & Drum Band, David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, The Prime Time Band, and a flyover by The Condor Squadron. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Photo: Santa Maria Civic Theatre

Books and Bubbles in the Park ~ Friday, May 23rd in Lompoc

📍Ryon Park

⏰ 10:30am - 11:00am

🪩 Bring the kids out to the park for a bilingual storytime with Flower Queen Candidate, Maddie Koff! It's a morning of literacy and bubble fun! Learn more here.

Rent Live ~ May 23rd - 25th in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Civic Theatre

⏰ Check for Showtimes

🪩 This local rendition of Rent brings Jonathan Larson's iconic rock opera brings to life and to a stage near you! Taking place in the heart of New York City's Lower East Side in the late 1980s, a group of young artists and musicians navigate love, loss, and the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Photo: Golden State Classics Car Show

Golden State Classics Car Show ~ Saturday, May 24th in Paso Robles

📍Downtown City Park

⏰ 9:00am - 2:00pm

🪩 This local car show will have over 300 classic cars and trucks on display, ranging from antiques to modern classics. Over 50 awards will be given out in various categories. The family can partake in a kids' model building make & take, raffles, and much more! Learn more here.

Art in the Park ~ May 24th - 26th in Morro Bay

📍Morro Bay Park

⏰ 10:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 This all-weekend event will have 100 booths showcasing 100 local artists and craftsmen. This the 71st show put on annually in the city of Morro Bay. Shop for unique finds, and grab some food and drinks while you're at it! Learn more here.

Best of the West Antique Equipment Show ~ May 24th - 25th in Atascadero

📍Santa Margarita Ranch

⏰ 8:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 Come see the history of agriculture and transportation and see antique tractors, engines, cars, steam trains, airplanes and much more. The family can take train rides, view presentations, and view parades! Learn more here.

Circus of Horror ~ Thursday, May 24th in Templeton

📍Templeton Performing Arts Center

⏰ 6:00pm

🪩 If you're in the mood for a spook, this show is just for you. Features daring acrobatics, dramatic lighting, sinister clowns, death-defying stunts, and a haunting atmosphere, this show is one you won't want to miss. Especially designed for teens and adults who enjoy suspense, thrills, and a touch of the macabre. Learn more here.

Movie Night on the Rocks ~ Sunday, May 25th in Pismo Beach

📍The Cliffs Hotel and Spa

⏰ 7:45pm

🪩 It's movie night with a view! The cliff-side hotel with be hosting a movie night featuring Moana 2! Bring your own blankets, lawn chairs, and your favorite lawn setup for a cozy night under the stars. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Anime Wonder California ~ May 24th - 25th in Ventura

📍Ventura County Fairgrounds

⏰ 12:00pm

🪩 This anime and gaming convention brings together fans who love everything anime, manga, cosplay, fandom and more! Dive into the world of Asian culture with Asian cuisine, performances, art, music, and entertainment. Learn more here.

Simi Summer Days Carnival ~ May 23rd - 26th in Simi Valley

📍Simi Valley Town Center

⏰ Check for start times

🪩 It definitely feels like summer on the Central Coast, especially with Simi Valley's annual carnival back in town! Enjoy classic carnival food, treats, games, all with free admission and parking! Save money on ride tickets by buying online. Learn more here.

Gold Coast Gem Show ~ May 24th - 25th in Ventura

📍Ventura County Fairgrounds

⏰ 10:00am - 5:00pm | 10:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 Shop and learn about various gems, minerals, fossils, and jewelry from over 30 vendors. They have much to do in addition to the gems – activities for the kids, raffles, a teachers station, and much more. Learn more here.

Memorial Day Ceremony ~ Monday, May 26th in Oxnard

📍Plaza Park

⏰ 11:00am

🪩 The Oxnard community is paying their respects to those who have served in a special Memorial Day service. Coordinated with Disabled American Veterans – Ventura Chapter 24, Knights of Columbus Oxnard Council 750, Gold Star Mothers, Military Officers Association of America Ventura County Chapter, Port of Hueneme, Ben Moreell Sea Cadets Color Guard, Oxnard High School Air Force Jr. ROTC, and the Channel Islands High School Raiders Band. Learn more here.

Chris Isaak ~ Saturday, May 24th in Ojai

📍Libbey Bowl

⏰ 6:30pm

🪩 American singer and actor will be performing in Ojai this weekend performing some of his most well-known hits including, "Wicked Game" and " Blue Hotel!" Over the course of his three-decade career, Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. Learn more here.