Casa de la Raza’s future hinges on sale

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Alma de Mexico is practicing in Ortega park.

The dancers can't practice for free at their usual La Casa de la Raza location.

The city of Santa Barbara placed a red tag unsafe sign on the old building last week due gas, electrical, entryway and sign related issues.

"We are trying to get ready for Old Spanish days, the practice doesn't stop we have to keep going, "said instructor Jennifer Sanchez." I have to provide class for up to 45 girls, I am teaching for the next generation cultural preservation is the most important thing for this community so I am a strong advocate of that so even if the building is closed we have to keep going."

Ballet folklorico isn't the only kind of class that has been displaced since the closure of the building.

A popular Zumba class is likely to move the park, too.

Bands known to practice at La Casa need places to play, too.

Music led to noise complaints from a neighbor living in a condo across the street.

Other events, like a recent Mother's Day brunch, have moved to Cafe La Fonda not far from the Federal U.S. Bancruptcy Court where La Casa de La Raza's future will be decided.

"It is very complicated, even within bankruptcy world, I understand from our own counsel, we have many unique situations but the nonprofit, the original La Casa de la Raza is in an involuntary bankruptcy with an associated case, and the associated case is the one that went to mediation and the result of the mediation is that the building will be sold and have new ownership," said Lisa Valencia Sherratt.

Valencia Sherratt is the Board President of the original La Casa de La Raza that started in the 1970s.

The building, constructed in 1917, is considered a landmark.

"La Casa de la Raza is actually in the conditional use permit, so it started as a community center and from what I understand whoever buys it, the new owner will have to keep it a community center," said Valencia Sherratt.

The date of it changing hands depends on paperwork.

"We are waiting for a document to come out, a settlement agreement ,and when it does the sale will be open which actually gives hope for who will buy it next and where go from there."

People close the court filing have said it could be sold in the $4.3 million dollar range, but that could change.

It there is an upside, the next owner, hoping to return it to its former glory, could get it for less.

Valencia Sherrate said there has been confusion over the La Casa de la raza name used by the original group of volunteers.

She said they are working on a new website that will be under La Casa de La Raza.

The volunteers displaced buy the recent closure have been referred to by the same name but their website is called La Casa Founders.

Your News Channel will have more on the displacement of groups and the bankruptcy tonight on the news.