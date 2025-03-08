March is Mermaid Month in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-March is Mermaid Month in the Ventura Harbor.

Many children dressed as mermaids to take part in its opening day.

DJ Darla Bea had little mermaids dancing with their friends and family.

Mermaid Month also includes photo ops with mermaids.

There are crafts and other things for youngster to do as well.

People can visit seaside shops and restaurants and talk to vendors.

One vendor shared information about upcoming summer surf camps.

The next mermaid event will be held on Saturday, March 22.

For more information visit https://venturaharborvillage.com