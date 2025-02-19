One805 announces $1 million in first responder grants

MONTECITO, Calif.-The nonprofit One805 announced $1 million in grants going to local first responders.

One805 made the announcement at a honorary board reception at the Montecito Club on Wednesday night.

It's the biggest grant so far.

One805 co-founder, chairman and CEO Kirsten Cavendish Weston Smith said the money will go to equipment and mental wellness.

"We are going to tell them all about the grants, which are a million dollars we are giving tonight which is from the donors and basically they are for every single chief and the chiefs are here to get to know our donors, so we have every chief from every area," said Cavendish Weston Smith.

They are also gearing up for the Rock for First Responders!" concert at the Granada Theater on Saturday March 8.

And coming up donors will be invited to go behind the scenes with a dozen locals chiefs up and down the coast.

For more information visit https://www.one805.org