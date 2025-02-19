Disco Inferno to benefit Firefighter Foundation this Saturday in Summerland

SUMMERLAND, Calif.-The Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation is hosting its first Disco Inferno fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

Fire engineer and foundation president Brian Lombardi hopes people will come to the event at The Hanger at Bella Vista Ranch off Via Real in Summerland this weekend.

He said the support will help the foundation's community outreach and so much more.

The foundation raises money for rash guards for the Junior Lifeguard programs, helmets and pads for the skate park and plans to offer swimming lessons for underprivileged kids.

The Disco Inferno will also benefit a place to train firefighters.

"This funding would be going towards a training complex in the central part of our district it would also help us enhance our response times for our constituents and sharpen our skills while in district," said Lombardi.

Volunteer Gail Kvistad said people are invited to dress up like they may have during the height of the disco era as well.

They will enjoy dancing, performances, a raffle and an auction.

"We also have auction items from the Miramar from Canary, San Ysidro Ranch the Ritz Carlton and the best food in town, so we will see you at the Disco Inferno," said Kvistad.

It is not too late to get tickets and enjoy the fun-filled evening.

For ticket information visit https://SBSOUTHCOASTFF.com or call 805-665-8060.