See what’s next for planned 472-acre industrial complex near Sacramento Airport

By Peyton Headlee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) — A proposal to annex 472 acres of farmland to Sacramento and develop it into an industrial complex is moving forward.

The plot of land is located near the Sacramento International Airport near Power Line Road. It’s in unincorporated Sacramento County.

The landowners want to annex it into the city of Sacramento to improve access to water and sewage services.

The Sacramento Local Agency Formation Commission, the agency with authority to change city and county boundaries, continued their discussion on the proposal following a meeting at the beginning of April.

The commission heard public comment both in support and against the project.

“We are not a corporation, but we are a community. I retired in that area because of the proximity to Sac County and the green space. We are a wonderful community there and this addition will create traffic and it will also create pollution for us,” a woman said during public comment at the Wednesday night meeting in opposition of the project.

“This property is strategically positioned for industrial development with easy access to major highways and an international airport. The project will create enormous job opportunities during construction and long term, strengthening our region’s economic stability for everyone,” a man said during public comment at the Wednesday night meeting in support of the project.

In the end, the commission unanimously voted to certify the environmental impact report and approve the expanded sphere of influence for the city.

Now, the discussion will move to the Sacramento City Planning and Design Commission on May 22. They’ll consider the project entitlements, general plan amendment, pre-zoning, proposed annexation and the Final Environmental Impact Report.

At some point in late June, Sacramento City Council will hear the proposal. In the fall, the discussion will go back to LAFCo, as only they have the authority to change the City’s boundary.

