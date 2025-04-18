Fire Department captain accused of stealing drugs from station

By Tim Fang

Click here for updates on this story

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — A captain with the San Jose Fire Department was arrested on drug charges for allegedly stealing controlled substances from at least one station.

City officials said Thursday that Captain Mark Moalem was arrested by police and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of burglary at a fire station, child endangerment and narcotics violations. Moalem had last worked on Tuesday.

Police launched an investigation earlier this week after being notified by firefighters of controlled substances in their custody that were potentially damaged or tampered with.

“Lives depend on our firefighters’ ability to administer medical care during emergencies which is why we take theft of controlled substances extremely seriously,” Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement. “I’m grateful to our City Manager and Police Chief for acting quickly and decisively by opening an investigation and holding those responsible accountable.”

On Wednesday, police identified Moalem as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

Officials said Thursday that the San Jose Fire Department conducted an audit of their controlled substances. It is suspected that drugs may have been removed from an additional 16 fire stations.

The San Jose Fire Department has a total of 34 stations, which handle about 109,000 service calls a year, according to firefighters.

“The allegations are deeply concerning and represent a serious breach of public trust,” said City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “I want to be unequivocal: any conduct that endangers community safety or undermines the integrity of our public institution will be addressed with the utmost seriousness.”

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have additional information about the case is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-4521.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.