Driver cited for reckless driving, lane violation after 16-vehicle pileup on interstate

By Dean Hensley

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A tractor trailer driver was issued two citations following a 16-vehicle pileup just before the Peter Guice Bridge (also known as the Green River Bridge) on Interstate 26 East on the morning of March 17.

Trooper John Creasman with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol gave News 13 more details of the incident on March 18 after an investigation. Creasman said Phillip Buchanan, 42, of Flat Rock was issued a citation for reckless driving and also a citation for lane violation, saying tractor trailers are supposed to be in the right lane on that section of I-26 East.

Creasman also said speed was a contributing factor.

“Traffic was stopped after there were reports of debris in the roadway. People were saying there was a truck that lost a load of construction cones, but when troopers arrived, the debris was gone,” Creasman said. “The tractor trailer failed to reduce speed and collided with 15 of the vehicles that were already stopped in the right lane.”

Creasman said three people were injured in the accident.

“The three people were transported to (UNC Health) Pardee. None of the injuries were life-threatening,” Creasman said.

