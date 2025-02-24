Local News Solano County sheriff says 120 terabytes of suspected child sexual assault material seized

By Cecilio Padilla

VALLEJO, California (KPIX) — A massive trove of suspected child sexual assault material was seized by authorities after a recent investigation in Vallejo.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says, this past Thursday, investigators served a search warrant to a Vallejo resident suspected of distributing and selling child pornography.

Law enforcement officers ended up seizing more than 20 computers, a server, and alleged hacking tools.

In total, the sheriff’s office says more than 120 terabytes of suspected child sexual assault material was uncovered in the operation.

As investigators noted, about one terabyte of data amounts to around 120 hours of high-definition video.

The name of the Vallejo resident who was served the search warrant has not been released by authorities.

Solano County Probation and the Vacaville Police Department helped in the operation, which the sheriff’s office says stemmed from a Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement street sweep.

