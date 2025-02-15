3 people wanted for robbing CTA Red Line passenger

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Police released surveillance images of three people wanted for robbing a passenger on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 3, the victim was on a Red Line train at the 69th Street station, when three people pushed him onto the platform, according to police.

The victim then got back on the train, and got into a fight with the three people who had shoved him.

The three suspects then robbed the victim at the 47th Street station, where they ran off with his belongings.

Police released surveillance images of the robbers, two men and a woman, and asked anyone who recognizes them to contact CPD public transit detectives at 312-745-4706.

