71-year-old Colorado Springs man tied up, held at gunpoint in his own home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A 71-year-old man says he was tied up with zip ties and held at gunpoint in his home Wednesday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they were called to investigate a burglary near the 2100 block of Broadway Avenue.

The victim told police that two men entered his home, threatening him with a gun around 6:30 a.m.

He said he had his feet tied with zip ties and one of the suspects went into his bedroom to steal some items. He also said one of the suspects threatened him with a small black semi-automatic handgun.

The victim did not report any injuries to police. He described the suspects as two men, approximately 5’6”-5’9”, wearing all black clothing, black masks, ski goggles with clear lenses, and surgical gloves.

