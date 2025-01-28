Teen dies, friend survives, after falling through ice into Ogden Pond

By Cassidy Wixom, Debbie Worthen

Click here for updates on this story

OGDEN (KSL) — One teen died, and another is recovering, after falling through the ice at a pond Monday night.

One of the boys, a 14-year-old, was rescued by bystanders shortly after falling in. His companion, 15, spent more than two hours in the water before dive teams could reach him and pull him out.

Emergency responders were called to Glassman Pond, 1100 E. 4600 South, about 4:30 p.m. by two teenagers who said they were ice fishing when they noticed two other teens go into the water, according to Ogden Police Lt. John Cox.

Major Nicholls and Jessie Johnson said they heard the other boys cry for help and “ran as fast we could to get over there,” Nicholls told KSL-TV. “I slid on my stomach to try to, like, grab them.”

Nicholls and Johnson said they worked quickly, trying to reach the boys while staying safe.

“They started drifting out a little bit, so I just stood up because we couldn’t get out there. And it was hard because we just had to watch for a minute and not do anything because it was too far out,” Nicholls said.

Johnson called 911, and then the teens grabbed their fishing rods and were able to help pull the 14-year-old boy out of the water. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for mild hypothermia, Ogden city spokesman Mike McBride said.

Dive teams were called in to find and rescue the 15-year-old boy; he was pulled from the water just before 7 p.m., Cox said. The boy was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital for treatment. Tuesday morning, Ogden police confirmed the boy had died.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.