Landlord accused of shooting tenant after heated argument, officials say

Published 11:15 am

By Alyssa Dzikowski

    MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A dispute between a landlord and tenant turned fatal after the fight between the two men escalated and became physical, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 8 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting near the 9400 block Southwest 17 Terrace in Westchester.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found a man suffering a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. Deputies also detained the landlord on scene.

Police confirmed that the tenant later died.

According to a written report, preliminary investigation reveals that the landlord was the one who shot the tenant.

