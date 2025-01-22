Body camera video shows police shoot child sex assault suspect in Milwaukee home

By Tanner Kahler

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee police released police body camera video Tuesday showing a police shooting that wounded a man inside a Milwaukee home on Jan. 6.

An officer shot Emilio Arner-Ortiz, 19, while carrying out a search warrant at 7th Street and Arthur Avenue in Milwaukee. He was wanted in a child sexual assault investigation.

Investigators said Arner-Ortiz pointed a gun at officers before the shooting.

Arner-Ortiz survived the shooting. He is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy he met online.

Following the shooting, prosecutors charged him with the use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, abduction of a child, child enticement, second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 and intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement officers.

