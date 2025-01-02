How AI will disrupt our lives in 2025, according to a tech analyst

By Christl Dabu, CTVNews.ca National Affairs Writer

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — Artificial intelligence isn’t done disrupting our lives and compromising online safety, according to one tech analyst.

In an interview with CTV News Channel Wednesday, writer and technology expert Carmi Levy said that 2025’s next big thing is agentic AI, a kind of program that does tasks for computers and smartphones, such as opening browsers and new tabs as well as downloading apps.

“It does all of that drudge work for you, freeing you to do other things,” Levy said. “Increasingly, technology is going to do that for us. It means, though, that certain jobs are going to have to evolve or disappear.”

While AI can help make life easier for humans, the technology brings a worrisome trend. With cybercrime and ransomware attacks reaching what Levy calls a “terrifying level” in 2024, he expects the problem to persist this year. He said cybercriminals are using AI to launch more sophisticated attacks, targeting more victims.

“They’re increasingly using AI to cast a wider net and have more devastating attacks,” he said.

At the same time, AI is being used to protect users, he added.

