Vermont teen arrested after driving stolen car, leading police on several chases, police say

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vermont (WPTZ) — An Essex, Vermont teenager was arrested on Thursday after police said he stole a vehicle and tried to evade police.

The Colchester Police Department said they received several calls on Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. about a possible stolen vehicle seen in multiple places throughout the town.

One of the callers told police that the suspect pointed a gun at the victim. The suspect then attempted to hit the victim with the vehicle.

Several hours later, Colchester police received more calls about the same vehicle seen near Severance Road on the Essex town line just after 3 p.m. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but called off the pursuit since the driver was speeding into oncoming traffic.

Colchester police then located the vehicle near Main Street, but police had to call off their pursuit again.

Several minutes later, the Essex Police Department said they learned the vehicle was spotted in Colchester headed back to Essex on Route 2A. A deputy with the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle at the intersection of Susie Wilson Bypass and Route 2A.

The driver, a 16-year-old male from Essex, pulled over and ran away from the deputy into the woods. He was finally arrested near Gauthier Drive following a pursuit that lasted for 45 minutes, according to police.

The teen was then handed over to the Colchester Police Department. He is facing multiple charges including Aggravated Assault, Grossly Negligent Operation, Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent, Leaving The Scene of an Accident, and Attempting to Elude.

Multiple agencies helped with the investigation including Williston Police, Vermont Game Wardens and the Department of Motor Vehicles Law Enforcement.

An investigation is ongoing. Police said they believe the stolen vehicle was involved in other criminal activity in neighboring towns.

