FAA bans drones over several New Jersey towns, New York infrastructure sites

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Federal authorities are taking action against the mysterious drones seen flying over New Jersey and several other East Coast states.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ban on most drones over nearly two dozen towns, including cities from Camden to Bayonne, Edison, Harrison and Jersey City. The ban will be in effect until Jan. 17.

The FAA order says no unmanned aircraft can operate below 400 feet within one nautical mile of the airspace specified in each town. The order makes some exceptions for first responders and certain commercial drones.

“Pilots of aircraft that do not adhere to the procedures in the national security requirements for aircraft operations contained in this section may be intercepted, and/or detained and interviewed by federal, state, or local law enforcement or other government personnel,” the order reads in part.

Several of the zones are centered around infrastructure, like power substations. Others cover areas like the Kearny port and airspace around military installations like Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in South Jersey, or airports such as Newark-Liberty International Airport.

Earlier this month, the Florham Park police chief told residents drone sightings had been reported above “water reservoirs, electric transmission lines, rail stations, police departments and military installations.”

Where are drones banned in New Jersey? North Jersey:

Cedar Grove Bridgewater North Brunswick Metuchen South Brunswick Edison Branchburg Sewaren Jersey City Harrison, Hudson County Elizabeth Bayonne Clifton Kearny Central Jersey:

Hamilton, Mercer County South Jersey:

Burlington Evesham Camden Gloucester City Westampton Winslow Hancocks Bridge, Salem County

FAA grants temporary flight restrictions in New York, governor says In a statement Thursday evening, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the FAA plans to grant temporary flight restrictions over some of the state’s critical infrastructure sites.

The full statement reads:

“Since mid-November, New York has been carefully monitoring reports of drone activity and we have been communicating closely with our federal partners. I’ve spoken with Secretary Mayorkas multiple times and was just informed that he has coordinated with federal partners and the FAA plans to grant temporary flight restrictions over some of New York’s critical infrastructure sites — this action is purely precautionary; there are no threat to these sites. This is in addition to the state-of-the-art drone detection system delivered to us by the Biden-Harris Administration earlier this week. While we have not detected any public safety or national security threats, we will continue aggressively monitoring the situation as we call on Congress to pass legislation to give states and local law enforcement the authority and resources they need to manage this evolving technology. Public safety is my top priority and I will stop at nothing to keep my constituents safe.”

Many of the neighborhoods, which are all listed on an FAA website, are near area airports.

Meanwhile, Nassau County on Long Island is taking new measures to crack down on the mystery drones. Thursday, county and police officials unveiled new drone detection technology and a new intelligence center. They’re also working with a task force that consists of the Coast Guard, NYPD and other agencies to investigate the drone sightings.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman said at times, police are allowed to shoot down drones.

“If there’s a mass gathering anywhere and there is a drone that is a threat to the public at large, they have the authority and the jurisdiction and the right to shoot down that drone,” he said.

The police commissioner said people flying drones over 400 feet can be charged with obstructing governmental administration.

Mysterious drones over New Jersey and beyond Drones sightings have been reported all month long, first over Morris County, New Jersey and then over places in New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Federal, state and local officials have been demanding more information about where they are coming from and what’s being done to stop them. The FBI is leading the investigation and tells CBS News it has received thousands of tips.

The sudden move by the FAA comes after federal officials have tried to put the matter to bed, saying they found nothing suspicious in the skies.

While the White House says there is no known threat, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for more federal resources.

Over the weekend, drone activity forced New York’s Stewart Airfield to shut down some runways. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement the next day saying, “this has gone too far.”

Then on Wednesday, an effort from Sen. Chuck Schumer to give local law enforcement more ways to track drones was blocked in the Senate.

New Jersey State Senator Jon Bramnick said the FAA’s move only causes confusion.

“They say there’s nothing going on, but we’re going to shut down the airspace anyway. I don’t get it,” he said.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer is calling on the FAA to brief the public on their decision.

“So that they can respond about what these drones are. And I don’t know why they would ever put out an alert like this without publicly briefing properly,” Gottheimer said.

In Mendham, the drones were all the buzz at a local coffee shop.

“The other day, right outside of my work, there were at least 10-12 of them darting around, going in all different directions,” resident Olivia DeMattio said.

“It’s not making me crazy or anything. It was very colorful, but strange,” resident Beth Mahan said.

“This is a real phenomenon. We’re not making it up. We’re not hallucinating. And so it has been frustrating that I think it hasn’t been taken as seriously as it could have been,” Mendham Township Committee member Amalia Duarte said.

Mendham isn’t on the list where drones are banned, so residents there expect to keep their eyes to the sky each night.

In nearby Watchung, Mayor Ronald Jubin says sightings have been constant since mid-November.

“Hundreds. Hundreds. I see them every night,” he said.

He says he’s frustrated his town didn’t make the list and disappointed there’s a lack of transparency and communication.

“No one reached out to Watchung, whether we thought that was relevant here,” Jubin said.

