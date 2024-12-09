California mental health initiative launches across every county

By Pooja Mamnoor

12/9/24 (LAPost.com) — California has completed the statewide rollout of its Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court program. This marks a significant expansion of the state’s efforts to provide treatment and housing support for individuals with untreated schizophrenia and related psychotic disorders.

The program, which began its phased implementation in October 2023, has now reached all 58 counties across California, with Kern County being the final jurisdiction to launch operations in October 2024. Early data indicates that more than 1,400 individuals have already been connected to CARE Courts or county services.

CARE Court represents the first program of its kind in the United States, establishing a framework for accountability in connecting vulnerable individuals to essential treatment and housing services. The initiative allows family members, roommates, clinicians, and other concerned parties to petition local courts to help individuals access necessary support services.

Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized the program’s importance in addressing mental health challenges. “Finding treatment, housing, and support for Californians with the most serious mental illness has been a top priority of my administration, and I’m proud to see early achievements from this innovative new model. With every county’s CARE Court program now up and running, I am eager to see even more successes for our most seriously ill Californians, and continued progress in our state’s behavioral health transformation for all Californians,” Newsom said.

The implementation timeline began with seven counties launching their programs in October 2023: Orange, Riverside, San Diego, San Francisco, Stanislaus, Glenn, and Tuolumne. Los Angeles County joined in December 2023, followed by San Mateo County in July 2024, before the final expansion to all remaining counties.

San Diego County reported the program’s first graduation in August, demonstrating early success in helping individuals transition toward stability. The program aims to provide an alternative path for individuals who might otherwise cycle through emergency rooms and jail systems.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Kim Johnson highlighted the program’s collaborative approach. “As of today, all 58 counties are offering this new pathway to safety and well-being for Californians with some of the most complex behavioral health needs. The CARE Act builds relationships and trust between individuals who need more care and the people who seek to get them that care, including families, outreach and behavioral health professionals, hospitals, first responders, public defenders, and legal services attorneys. CARE also includes a special civil court that protects their rights and focuses on progress toward recovery,” she said.

The initiative has garnered support from local government leaders across the state. Patricia Lock Dawson, City of Riverside Mayor and Chair of Big City Mayors, emphasized the program’s role in supporting vulnerable residents. “With the implementation of CARE Court expanding statewide, all cities have a new tool to provide support for our most vulnerable residents experiencing severe mental health illnesses, many of whom often suffer on our streets. As leaders at the local level, the Big City Mayors of California are at the frontlines of this crisis, and we are acting with urgency, utilizing solutions such as CARE Court to provide a critical pathway towards treatment, housing, and long-term recovery,” Dawson said.

The program operates within a broader framework of state investment in mental health and housing services. California has allocated $15.3 billion to address homelessness and provides $11.6 billion annually for behavioral health services. This funding structure supports CARE Court’s comprehensive approach to treatment and recovery.

In September, the state enhanced the program through Senate Bill 42, authored by Senator Tom Umberg. The legislation streamlined the petition process and improved communication channels between petitioners, respondents, judges, and county behavioral health departments.

The program’s expansion coincides with other significant developments in California’s behavioral health infrastructure. In March 2024, voters approved Proposition 1, which established a $6.4 billion Behavioral Health Infrastructure Bond for treatment facilities and housing services. The proposition also reformed the Mental Health Services Act to prioritize individuals with serious mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

CARE Court participants can access various support services, including counseling, medication, housing options, and social services. The program operates through a specialized civil court system that oversees progress while protecting individuals’ rights throughout their recovery journey.

The L.A. County Department of Mental Health has integrated CARE Court into its existing mental health service framework, expanding the range of assistance available to county residents requiring mental health support.

This comprehensive approach represents a significant shift in California’s strategy for addressing severe mental health challenges, focusing on prevention and sustained recovery rather than crisis response. The program’s statewide implementation marks a crucial milestone in the state’s broader efforts to transform its behavioral health care system and provide more effective support for its most vulnerable residents.

Additional information about California’s mental health initiatives and CARE Court implementation progress is available on the state’s mental health resources website, mentalhealth.ca.gov.

