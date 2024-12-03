Condo owner upset over $7.1 million assessment

By Teri Hornstein

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Coconut Grove condo owner is expressing frustration after his association approved a $7.1 million special assessment, leaving him responsible for more than $153,000.

John DuBois, who has owned a villa at The Cloisters on the Bay for over 20 years, says he was blindsided by the high cost, which he must pay within two weeks.

Although DuBois now rents out the property, he says the steep bill has left him scrambling.

“I don’t have that kind of cash sitting around,” DuBois said.

The association president declined to comment on camera but stated that the homes require significant repairs, and the assessment has been under consideration for three years.

Engineers, attorneys and other experts were consulted to ensure the process was handled appropriately, according to the association.

DuBois, however, says he never believed the board would approve such a large amount.

“You get people on boards that like to spend money,” he said. “It can be a problem when you give them a license to do whatever they want.”

Erik Perez, an attorney specializing in HOA and condo law, explained that homeowners have limited options when challenging special assessments.

“For challenging a special assessment, there are very limited options for a homeowner,” Perez said. “All you can really do is challenge the procedure if the association hasn’t done something correctly. However, eventually, the association will probably get it right.”

Perez also pointed to stricter building laws enacted after the Surfside condominium collapse in 2021, which have increased repair requirements for older buildings across Florida.

For DuBois, the situation feels unfair. He says he doesn’t want to pay the assessment but also doesn’t want to risk foreclosure if he doesn’t.

“I feel like the victim of an unfortunate set of circumstances that happened a couple of years ago and now all the condo owners in Florida are paying the price for it,” he said.

While DuBois hopes to contest the assessment, he is also considering requesting an extension to buy more time to gather the necessary funds.

