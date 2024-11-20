Man accused of attacking Kansas City bus driver in attempted theft

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A man faces charges after allegedly attacking a bus driver and attempting to steal a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus on Nov. 18, 2024.

Victor Caballero is accused of engaging in erratic behavior, assaulting the driver, and trying to take control of the bus, according to court documents.

The bus driver defended himself with an aluminum ramp tool pole, leading to a physical struggle that left the driver with a facial laceration.

Caballero fled the scene but was apprehended at a nearby church. Surveillance footage and blood evidence corroborated the events, according to authorities.

In a statement to investigators, Caballero admitted to the altercation, citing racial prejudice and schizophrenia as factors.

A warrant for Caballero’s arrest was issued on Nov. 19, 2024.

