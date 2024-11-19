Celebrating the Victory of Champions: Worthing High School Colts Make Houston Proud

By Francis Page, Jr.

November 19, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a heartwarming ceremony at Houston’s City Hall Legacy Room today, Council Member Carolyn Evans Shabazz, alongside newly inaugurated Mayor John Whitmire, honored the tremendous achievements of the Evans E. Worthing High School football team. The event marked a historic proclamation of Thursday, November 19, 2024, as Worthing High School Day—a fitting tribute to the unstoppable Colts, who clinched the prestigious 4A-1 Region III District II Championship and continue their journey toward playoff glory. A Community United Behind the Colts

The air in the Legacy Room buzzed with pride and celebration, as the Historic Sunnyside Community gathered to applaud the Colts’ hard-earned success. This remarkable team, led by the visionary leadership of Head Coach Brandon Ellis and his dedicated coaching staff, displayed resilience, teamwork, and sportsmanship that captivated the hearts of Houstonians.

The Colts’ victory is more than just a trophy—it’s a testament to the power of unity, determination, and community support. Principal Alexandria Gregoire, along with faculty, team parents, and the student body, played pivotal roles in creating an environment where these young athletes could thrive. Their unwavering belief in the team has been a cornerstone of this remarkable season.

Proclamation Day: Worthing High School in the Spotlight

Mayor John Whitmire’s official proclamation brought smiles and cheers, stating, “The hard work, dedication, and exceptional team chemistry of the 2024 Evans E. Worthing High School football team have brought great honor to our city.” These words solidify the legacy of the Colts not just as champions, but as role models for their peers and an inspiration to the broader Houston community.

The proclamation acknowledges every aspect of the Colts’ journey—from the relentless effort of the athletes to the steadfast encouragement from the Sunnyside neighborhood. It’s a moment that cements the pride and joy Worthing High School brings to Houston.

A Look Ahead: Playoffs and Beyond

As the Colts gear up for their playoff game this Thursday, the city rallies behind them with hopes of more victories to come. Their journey represents the limitless possibilities that emerge when talent meets preparation and support. With Sunnyside and all of Houston cheering from the stands, the future looks bright for these rising stars.

A Call to Action

Houston Style Magazine readers, to the fans, alumni, and supporters of Houston sports: now is the time to show your love for the Colts. Let’s share their story far and wide and flood social media with their accomplishments. Use hashtags like #ColtsPride, #WorthingChampions, and our very own #TeamStyleMag to ensure their legacy shines brightly beyond the field.

Here’s to the Colts, their continued success, and the enduring power of sports to unite communities and inspire excellence. Go Worthing – Go Houston!

