18-wheeler hitting bridge – again – among traffic tie ups for drivers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — It’s a rough start on the roads Friday morning for drivers on two heavily-traveled freeways.

One incident is a recurring issue in Houston: an 18-wheeler has again hit the Houston Avenue overpass bridge at I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Taylor.

According to an update from TxDOT at 9:30 a.m., multiple right main lanes are blocked and will continue to be for hours while a hazardous materials crew is on site.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said no vehicles were hit, but expect delays.

According to TxDOT, the bridge didn’t suffer major damage.

The driver’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

In Brazoria County, SH-288 northbound near CR 57 is shut down due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking all the main lanes.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

