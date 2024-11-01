‘We earned it,’ Dodgers fan says as thousands flock to parade in downtown L.A.

By Rebekah Ludman

11/1/24 (LAPost.com) — Thousands of Dodgers fans flocked to sidewalks near Los Angeles City Hall in downtown on Friday for the World Series celebration parade.

Some even climbed light poles and went to the top of parking structures to get a peek of the team as they drove through downtown L.A. on seven double-decker buses. Many fans even arrived as early as 4 a.m. in the downtown area to get the best view along the parade route. By the time the parade started, the streets were filled with a sea of blue.

This is the moment many Dodgers fans have been waiting for since the last celebration parade in 1988. Jacob Morales, a lifelong Dodger fan, attended the parade with his daughter, who was born in 2020 when the team won their last World Series championship.

“Unfortunately, because of COVID, we couldn’t celebrate it [the 2020 World Series championship],” Morales said. “But we’re out here today, we made an effort to come out here and support our boys.”

“This is going to be a story for our future kids to come and it’s just amazing to be here,” he continued.

Morales cried when the Dodgers won their World Series championship on Wednesday night. He wasn’t the only fan to cry. Leticia Guzman, a Dodgers fan from Anaheim, said she cried after they won.

“That 2020 World Series meant a lot and a lot of people talked bad about it, but you know what, that can’t talk bad about this. We earned it,” she said.

The parade officially started after 11.a.m., since the Dodgers team ran a few minutes late. The seven double-decker buses stopped right outside City Hall as L.A. Mayor Karen Bass – who wore a blue Dodger jersey – spoke from aboard one of the buses to officially start the parade. However, she was barely audible over the loud crowd. There were an estimated 200,000 people in attendance at the parade, according to Bass.

Metro trains and buses were also packed with people as fans went downtown L.A. for the parade and Dodger Stadium for a special event. Metro officials reported Friday morning that parking lots had been filled in stations from North Hollywood to East Los Angeles.

Team members were seen in a partying atmosphere aboard the buses, some were smoking cigars and drinking beer as they enjoyed the ride in downtown L.A. with fans cheering them on. The double-decker buses featured blue and white streamers that flew in the wind as the buses started on their route. The buses were painted blue and had “Dodgers 2024 World Champions” on the sides of them.

The 45-minute procession moved south on Spring Street, west on First Street, south on Grand Avenue, west on Fifth Street, and ended in the area of Fifth and Flower streets.

Before the events, Bass held a news conference on Thursday morning on the safety measures the city would take in preparation for both events.

“Last week, I stood with city leaders to say that L.A. is ready — ready to host the World Series, ready to welcome visitors from near and far and, most importantly, ready to win,” she said. “Now, we are ready to celebrate.”

The L.A. police and fire departments had prepared safety plans for the parade that were implemented. In addition, the L.A. Department of Transportation deployed 100 white-glove officers to help manage car flow.

The county Hall of Administration, the Hall of Records, and all downtown L.A. Superior Court buildings will be closed Friday due to the parade celebration.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said Thursday how the agency is “going to have enhanced policing on all of our buses and trains” on Friday.

Both events were held on the birthday of legendary Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzeula, who died Oct. 22.

“It’s going to be emotional,” Dodger manager Dave Roberts said. “Fernando was a friend of mine. I know he’s smiling right now and very proud of this organization. So he’s going to be missed. I’m sure it’s something that he would want to have been a part of, but it’s going to be emotional for all of us.”

The Dodgers won their either World Series championship after beating the New York Yankees 7-6 at Yankee Stadium. This was their second World Series championship in five years.

