Extreme heat carrying into October impacts business for food trucks

By Maria Staubs

TUSCAN, Arizona (KGUN) — Taco Stop food truck’s business is feeling the heat after Tuesday marked Tucson’s hottest October day on record, reaching 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“Me and my husband are both Ubering at the moment. I’m going out during the day and he’s going out at night,” said Taco Stop owner Joselyn Gamez.

That’s how she said they’re able to keep doors open, now that they are making around two-to-three hundred dollars a day — a dip from their usual $1,500 a day, according to Gamez.

While it’s common for food truck business to slow down over summer, Gamez said, it’s unusual for sales to still be so low by October.

“Usually come October we start getting slammed. We have a line at our window. People start having parties and really take us up on all that catering,” Gamez said. “But, this year it just seems like it’s a little slower. It’s taking a little bit longer for us to get there.”

As a result, she said, they’ve been utilizing other outlets like running a ghost kitchen and increasing delivery platforms.

“We’ve been hanging by a thread, but the caterings have definitely helped a lot,” Gamez said.

It’s all so the Latin family-owned-and-operated food truck can continue serving authentic Mexican flavors, including vegan and vegetarian options, like they have been for the past five years.

“I’m from Nogales. My family is from Sonora. I’m bringing a little bit of authenticity, you know, we grew up drinking agua frescas, eating tacos, and that’s where it all started,” Gamez said.

Customer Darby Stock said dining in the desert heat adds to that authenticity.

“We want authentic Mexican food and I feel like these are some of the best places to find it and I feel like eating outside in the desert makes it all the more authentic,” Stock said.

It’s that attitude from customers that drives Gamez to continue serving her neighbors.

“This food truck means everything to me, you know, it’s our livelihood.” Gamez said. “We love that people love our food and that they have love for us and they continue to support us throughout the years,” Gamez said.

