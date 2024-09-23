Decades-old wedding cake topper found in Chandler home, reunited with family

By Web Staff and Cameron Polom

CHANDLER, Arizona (KNXV) — Thanks to the determination of a Valley man who found “something old” while making his home “something new,” a family has another chance to pass along “something borrowed” on their special days for years to come.

While conducting a walk-through at a Chandler home, David Hartung, with Got Repairs?, spotted something unusual. Tucked in the back of a kitchen drawer he found a wedding cake topper swaddled in bubble wrap along with a note and names from 1954.

Realizing the importance of the item, he took to social media to try to locate its owners, and to his surprise, was able to find the family of the special memento’s owners.

The married couple listed on the note have since passed, but their granddaughter Kim Telfer, who lives in Illinois, said it is a precious family heirloom that has been passed down through the family. It was even on her wedding cake.

