Main suspect in Amy Shipley’s death found dead in Ligonier: DA

By Raquel Ciampi

Click here for updates on this story

LIGONIER, Pennsylvnia (WTAE) — The main suspect in a case of a missing woman whose body was found on a Westmoreland County property is dead, sources confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

According to officials, 47-year-old Roger Angelo Jr. died of a self-inflicted wound in the same area where Amy Shipley was last seen alive.

Shipley was first reported missing to the Ligonier Valley Police Department on Sept. 13. The report noted she was last seen on Sept. 8 near the 500 block of West Vincent Street.

An investigation led authorities to a property on Helens Lane in Cook Township.

According to investigators, Angelo, who was Shipley’s live-in boyfriend, was frequently at the property.

The district attorney’s office stated that was where Shipley’s body was found in a makeshift grave. It is believed Shipley died at her home before her body was brought to the Cook Township location.

Angelo was expected to be charged in connection with her disappearance prior to his suicide.

Shipley’s cause of death has not been released. A source told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that others are likely to be charged in this case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.