North Texas bridal boutique donates profits to help human trafficking survivors

By Crystal Cooper

Click here for updates on this story

FRISCO, Texas (KTVT) — At Alisa Joy Bridal Boutique in Frisco, every gown purchase is more than just a beautiful dress — it’s a lifeline supporting survivors of human sex trafficking.

Owner and Director of Alisa Joy, Sherri Jacob, is on a mission to offer brides affordable dresses while making a lasting impact by donating all profits to two local organizations, GloryB and Alive at Last.

While most bridal gowns can range anywhere from $1,700 to $2,500, Jacob’s boutique stands apart by offering affordable options without compromising on quality or style.

“We have decided to sell everything under $1,000,” Jacob said.

The secret? Partnering with boutiques from across the country.

“We work with boutiques from a few different states,” Jacob said. “This is a Monique Lhuillier, she’s on Project Runway, and we’re lucky to be a recipient of her dress.”

Each gown tells its own story, not just because of its designer label but because it’s one of only a few pieces in the entire boutique. And while the dresses are unique, so is the experience. Each bride is given the entire boutique to herself, supported by volunteers who are as passionate about the mission as Jacob is.

“The experience is very intimate,” Jacob said. “One couple came in because the bride had been in an abusive relationship, and it was special for her to buy a dress that would help support another woman get out of a difficult situation.”

While Alisa Joy may not always be the final stop for every bride, many choose to begin their journey there, knowing their purchase will go toward something greater.

Brides have traveled from places like Arkansas and Waco, and even if they don’t find their dream dress, some still buy a second gown for their reception — because the cause speaks louder than the fabric. Jillian Gillam, an Alisa Joy Bridal client, said she drove an hour to visit the boutique. Although she didn’t leave with a gown, she was moved by the experience.

“At other boutiques, I felt like they were just trying to get me in and out, but here I got that one-on-one experience,” Gillam said. “Driving an hour was definitely worth it, and the gowns are stunning.”

But the real magic of Alisa Joy lies in the lives it touches beyond the brides who walk through its doors. “I hope each dress has a great story, not only for the bride who might purchase it, but the funds that come from that — you think, what women can that impact in the future too,” Jacob said.

Each dress supported the empowerment of other women. Tiffani Joy Price, founder of Glor B, works directly with about 12 women at a time. Her nonprofit supports survivors by offering a variety of resources and, most importantly, a community that feels safe.

“Whether that’s helping a woman build a resume, find a job, or helping with small finances, the women who want support will receive it through our community,” Price said.

Since launching in November 2023, Jacob has sold around 60 dresses and hopes to continue expanding her mission. Alisa Joy Bridal Boutique is always open to dress donations from boutiques and welcomes volunteers ready to help brides find their dream gowns — all while contributing to a cause that changes lives.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.