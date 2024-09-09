Family holds balloon release to honor pregnant mother killed in Kenosha shooting

By Kathryn Merck

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Family members of 22-year-old Amaia Prather released balloons into the sky on Sunday, Sept. 8, as they memorialized the mother of 3 who was pregnant with another child.

On Friday, police said they found a woman who in a car that was resting near a pillar of the viaduct on 65th Street and 13th Avenue in Kenosha around 4:30 p.m. Police said the woman appeared to have been shot. The Kenosha Fire Department brought her to a hospital where she died.

Dozens of people gathered near the scene where the shooting took place to release balloons in the air to honor Prather.

“My baby was one of a kind,” said Tamia Prather, Amaia Prather’s mother. “I loved my daughter so much.”

Tamia Prather said her daughter was 9 months pregnant when she was killed.

“I’m still in denial that she’s not with us anymore,” said Lynn Prather-Lother, Amaia Prather’s grandmother.

The Kenosha Police Department has identified 25-year-old Lawrence G. Franklin Jr as the suspect in the homicide. Lawerence is around 5’3 and about 105 lbs. According to Kenosha PD, he knows that he is wanted by police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Tamia Prather said her daughter knew her suspected murderer.

“He is a monster for what he did to my baby,” Tamia Prather said.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Kenosha police at 262-656-1234.

