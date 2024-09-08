‘Miami Beach is going to rob you’: Actor Jeremy London furious after stepson says $1,500 in cash stolen from towed rental

By Sheldon Fox and Rubén Rosario

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WSVN) — An incensed film and TV actor is blaming Miami Beach after, he said, his stepson had a significant amount of cash stolen from him during a trip to South Florida, and he wants the city to pay the price for what happened.

Jeremy London did not hold back when he expressed how he felt about the city of Miami Beach.

“The city of Miami Beach is going to rob you, and they’re not going to take care of you.” he said. “Tourists, stay away.”

London, whose screen credits include Kevin Smith’s “Mallrats” and the TV series “Party of Five,” is furious at Beach Towing over what he said happened to his stepson, Noah Gagneaux.

“We feel like the city robbed our son and is not doing anything to take care of him,” said London.

Gagneaux said his rental car was towed on Thursday. He didn’t know it, but it was unlawfully parked for being where his ticket said was “near hazardous or congested places” on 23rd Street.

As of Friday night, Gagneaux still hasn’t gotten his rental back, but that’s not even the problem.

“Fifteen hundred dollars cash of mine have been stolen out of the car,” he said.

Gagneaux and his girlfriend said that when they were allowed access to the car at the tow company to charge their phones and retrieve their belongings, the money that he’d intentionally left inside was gone.

When asked if there was a possibility that he had misplaced the cash, Gagneaux replied, “No sir, I’m 100% positive. I put it in the center console.”

Gagneaux said he immediately confronted employees at the towing company.

“They told me that I would have to call the police and do a report,” he said.

Gagneaux said he called Miami Beach Police, and he was told he’d have to call a lawyer since it was cash.

So Gagneaux and his girlfriend were stranded, with no car and no money.

The couple, who came to South Florida from Mississippi to celebrate Gagneaux’s birthday, said their visit has become quite the vacation nightmare.

Beach Towing said they’re not commenting.

A livid London reached out to 7News via the social media platform X on Thursday to bring the missing cash to the station’s attention.

“This isn’t just happening to us,” said London.

On Feb. 28, 2023, a Beach Towing driver was arrested for burglary and petty theft after he was recorded on cellphone video rummaging through a woman’s car that was parked in the South of Fifth section back in January.

No one has been charged in this latest incident.

In a statement to 7News, a spokesperson for the city of Miami Beach said their police department is officially looking into the matter.

As for London, he has a message for anyone considering a trip to Miami Beach.

“Don’t come to the city of Miami Beach. Stay as far away from it, don’t ever come to it, don’t ever give them your money, don’t give them your time.”

Beach Towing said Gagneaux and his girlfriend have to get a notary and then sort things out with the rental company before the car the couple rented can be removed from their lot.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.