Pair charged in robbery, hammer attack on CTA Blue Line platform on Chicago’s West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man and a woman were charged with robbing and attacking a passenger with a hammer on a CTA Blue Line platform last month.

Travis Andrews, 29, and Shakena Agee, 27, both from Chicago, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and robbery. Andrews received an additional misdemeanor charge of resisting a police officer.

Chicago police say they were identified as the offenders who, on Aug 20, just before 4 p.m., battered and seriously injured a 31-year-old man before robbing him while on the platform in the 400 block of South Western Avenue.

Police said a woman, later identified as Agee, came up and grabbed the victim’s phone away. When he tried to get his phone back, she started beating him in the head with a hammer multiple times.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with lacerations to the head. The attack also caused disruptions to the CTA Blue Line trains along the Eisenhower Expressway.

Andrews and Agee were placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly.

Both are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

