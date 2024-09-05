Los Angeles City Council asks for further testing of lead-contaminated tap water in Watts

By Julie Sharp

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Following a recent study that found toxic levels of lead in the tap water of Watts, Los Angeles City Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward with an investigation and make any necessary repairs to address water contamination.

The environmental study conducted by a team of researchers from May through August tested tap water samples in Watts and found toxic metal more often in public housing developments, where outdated, corroded lead plumbing still exists.

Any level of lead in drinking water is not considered safe, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Mayor Karen Bass said she called on leaders from Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Housing Authority to address the issue.

“Testing will be conducted in Watts and at HACLA locations across L.A. We will keep Angelenos safe,” Bass said on X.

According to researchers, Some Watts water samples contained lead higher than 15 µg/L, or 15 parts per billion. That’s when infrastructure repairs and public notifications about the issue are needed, according to the EPA.

Councilman Tim McOsker, who represents the Watts area said the Housing Authority, Department of Water and Power and Mayor Karen Bass’ office have “all leaned in” to address the issue, though he acknowledged that their actions come “too late.”

McOsker said city personnel, his office, the DWP and the Housing Authority have already held informational meetings in the evenings for Watts residents, particularly those living in public housing overseen by the city.

Courtney Harris, a spokesperson for the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, said the agency will work with the utility and community representatives to conduct testing at its housing developments in Watts, as well as another housing development, Gonzaque Village.

The study, which calls for government-led water testing across Watts, was carried out by researchers from universities including UCLA, USC and the University of Michigan. It was commissioned by the Better Watts Initiative, the environmental justice wing of the Watts Labor Community Action Committee which advocates for “clean air, land and water” in the South LA neighborhood.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.