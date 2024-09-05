Community helps third-grader raise money at lemonade stand to visit brother

By Emily Tencer

PAYSON, Utah (KSTU) — The Payson community came together to help a third-grader who wanted to be there for his older brother’s big achievement in the U.S. Army.

Conner Cook was told he could be at his brother’s Army Ranger graduation in Columbus, Georgia, if he could find the money to get there.

The boy started a lemonade stand in hopes of raising enough money to be there in-person. He was confident he could reach his goal.

“I thought it would take a couple months or weeks,” he said.

Conner hit his goal in just two days.

“I ended up getting more than $700 dollars,” he said.

He told people they could pay whatever they wanted for the lemonade – even no money at all. One person paid twenty cents, another person paid $100.

On Thursday, the whole family was able to be there at the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program or “RASP” ceremony. Conner gave his brother a big hug.

“It was awesome. I was so happy. I almost cried,” he said. “People say I’m like a mini him.”

His brother bought him his own U.S. Army uniform costume, which he proudly wears.

“This name tag is actually a real Army name tag from when he jumped out of an airplane,” he shared.

Underneath the uniform, he wears a “Future Ranger” t-shirt.

He comes from a family of four brothers. All of them want to serve in the United States military.

“Second oldest wants to be a ranger. Third wants to be a medic. Then me, I want to be a ranger, too,” he said.

This isn’t Conner’s first successful summer at the lemonade stand. Last year he raised money to donate to Mountain View Hospital. He doesn’t know if he’ll do it again next summer, but if he does, he said it’ll be for an important cause.

“Thank you everybody. I’m so glad that you helped me to gather enough money to see my brother in the Army,” he said. “Thank you so much.”

