Bride & groom charged in groomsman’s death after wedding

By WXYZ News Staff

FLINT, Michigan (WXYZ) — A bride and a groom in Flint have been charged in the alleged murder of a groomsman after their wedding in Flint.

According to police, they were called to the scene around 8 p.m. on Aug. 30 for a reported injury crash. They found the victim, later identified as 29-year-old Terry Lewis Taylor, with severe injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Taylor attended a wedding earlier that day as a groomsman. After the wedding, he was involved in an argument that led to him being intentionally struck by a large SUV that was allegedly driven by the groom.

The groom – 22-year-old James Shirah – has been charged with second degree murder. His wife, 21-year-old Savahna Collier, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

