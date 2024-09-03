10-year-old in custody in Minden double homicide

By TIFFANY FLOURNOY

MINDEN, Louisiana (KTBS) — A 10-year-old is in custody after allegedly confessing to police that he pulled the trigger in a double homicide Sunday morning, Minden Police Chief Jared McIver said. He confirmed the identities of the victims as Joe Cornelius, 82 of Minden and his daughter, Keisha Miles, 31. Neither the identity of the juvenile nor the relationship to the victims has been released. Cornelius is a former Minden city councilman. He also served for several months as the appointed mayor following the death of Mayor Bill Robertson. Current Mayor Nick Cox issued the following statement in response to Cornelius’ death: “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Joe Cornelius Sr., a former long-time Minden City councilman and former appointed mayor of Minden. Joe Cornelius’s years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community. On a personal note, I am grateful for his friendship and the many ways he supported me and others in our city.

During this incredibly difficult time, I ask that we all keep Joe’s family in our thoughts and prayers. May they find comfort and strength in the midst of this tragedy. Let us come together as a community to honor Joe’s memory and support one another through this time of grief.”

Detectives wrapped up processing the crime scene just before noon Sunday.

Police responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 6:30 a.m. and discovered Cornelius and Miles inside a house on Austin Street. Both had been shot multiple times, McIver said.

Investigators still have a lot of questions that have to be answered.

“We’ve got a confession. But in these cases when you’re in, it’s very delicate. When you’re dealing with a child of this age, you know, in their stage, we’re looking at, you know, was there motive, what was the motive? What what causes what sparked it, you know, since the victims were shot? I can tell you both victims were shot multiple, multiple times. And, you know, a lot of thoughts come rushing in here when, you know, you’re dealing with someone this young. How, why, where did you know? We know where the firearm came from that was used. And it’s just you know, it’s one of those things that we’ve still got a lot of unanswered questions,” McIver told KTBS.

He described the juvenile as “scared,” even though he appeared to have a “mindset to commit a crime like this.” The child’s grandmother is his legal guardian and accompanies him during questioning as required by law McIver said.

“But it’s it’s a sad situation. It’s just so the community is mourning the loss of Mr. Joe Cornelius, As you know, as a former mayor, amend and for a time a former councilman, a part time city marshal,” McIver said. “Mr. Joe is always nice to the police department, you know, just always brought a laugh joke and all. I mean, at his age, 82 years old, still getting around, doing things. And people love Mr. Joe. Never heard, I’ve never heard anybody say a negative thing about him. So and then, you know, this the female, being his daughter. This is a terrible situation.”

Cornelius was the District A councilman when Robertson died in July 2013 while in office. He was appointed to serve the remainder of Robertson’s term until an election that fall. Cornelius was unsuccessful in his bid for the full-time mayor’s post.

Cornelius retired in December 2022 as a deputy marshal with the Minden Ward Marshal’s Office. For more than two dozen years, Cornelius was known for working with area youth through an organization called Concerned Citizens of Minden.

