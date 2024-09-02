4 dead after triple homicide-suicide

By Vince Rodriguez

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Four people are dead after a shooting in northwest Albuquerque late Saturday night on the 1800 block of Indian School Road.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a triple homicide-suicide.

An Albuquerque police spokesman says witnesses told detectives all of the people involved in the shooting knew each other. According to police, some of the people had been drinking alcohol on Saturday.

Police say at some point Saturday night, a confrontation took place, and a man in his early 20s allegedly shot three people before killing himself.

“We’re still trying to piece together exactly what happened,” said Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock.

He said one of the victims was leaving when the argument continued.

“Somebody called his parents to come and get him. They did come and get him. But as he was exiting him, and the shooter continued to argue. He got out of a car, and the shooter pulled a gun out, murdered him, and then sort of killed the other two people that were in that same car or coming out of that same car,” Hartsock said.

The victims are believed to be a man and woman in their early 20s and a man in his 50s. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Just last month, APD reported homicides were down 20%. This case is one of a dozen homicides in the month of August alone, according to APD’s crime data.

“August was a very violent month in terms of homicides for our department and for our detectives. July was a very low month, and August just went the completely opposite way, unfortunately. While I wish we could predict better when homicides would happen, it’s a nearly impossible task. Instead, we always try to use the resources we have, which are education,” Hartsock said.

The names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of next of kin. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can talk with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or sending a text message to 988, or you can chat online at: 988lifeline.org/chat

