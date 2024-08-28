High school athletes playing it safe on the field during hot days

By Kelsey Gibbs

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — As the summer temperatures continues to grip the region, high school football players are braving the scorching conditions to prepare for the upcoming season. At East Magnet High School, the football team is pushing forward with their training, despite temperatures that are soaring to triple digits.

With safety as a top priority, strict guidelines are in place to ensure that student-athletes can practice under these challenging conditions without compromising their health.

Coach Damien Harris tackles the importance of hydration for his players.

“Making sure you’re drinking plenty of fluids is crucial,” Harris said. “Football involves a lot of sweating, so cramping is a major concern. We provide not just water but also pickle juice to help with electrolyte balance.”

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has set clear regulations for practices during extreme heat. When temperatures reach 100 degrees, as they did on Tuesday, practice time is limited to just one hour. Additionally, all sports teams must include 20-minute rest breaks throughout the hour and are prohibited from engaging in conditioning activities.

Football practices have specific rules to ensure players’ safety.

“When the temperature gets dangerously high, full pads are not allowed,” Coach Harris said. “We also enforce frequent water breaks and make sure players have ample time to cool down.”

The practice sessions are structured to include 45 minutes of offense followed by a 15-minute water break, then another 45 minutes of defense with the same water break intervals.

East Magnet High School is also equipped with an athletic trainer on the sidelines to assist players as needed.

Senior Tyrik Lawson, a key player for the team, underscores the importance of staying hydrated.

“Throughout the day, I’m drinking water and electrolytes to stay on top of my game,” Lawson explained. “I make sure my teammates are doing the same because being healthy is crucial for our success.”

The TSSAA has stringent policies regarding outdoor practice when heat indexes are extreme. If the heat index exceeds 104 degrees, outdoor practices are suspended until conditions improve. This protocol ensures that student-athletes remain safe while continuing their training and competition.

