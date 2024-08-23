Businesses in Oklahoma partnering to make sure pets don’t go hungry

By Dacoda Wahpekeche

YUKON, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Local businesses in Yukon are partnering to make a pet pantry to make sure dogs and cats don’t go hungry.

“My dogs are like my best friends. They’re like (my) kids,” said Adam Shriver, organizer of the Yukon Pet Pantry.

Shriver, a Yukon City Council member and dog owner, said he’s seen the ups and downs of adulthood, being laid off from a job years ago, worrying him about not only the food on his family’s plates, but even in his dog’s bowls.

“We often forget about our furry friends here. We want to be part of the option of helping,” Shriver said.

Shriver and a local business owner don’t want that to happen to you and hope they can help by providing the necessities for your pets.

“It means a lot for us to give back in another way that no one else is really doing right now,” said Justin Easley with CMH Services.

Yukon residents can take a bill, mail or identification with a Yukon address to Paw’s Pampered Pups and ask to use the pantry.

The pet pantry is community-driven, with donations coming from several local families and businesses.

The ultimate goal is to not let puppies or kitties go hungry.

“The town has been fortunate to me in my past, so this is a blessing to me to be able to give back,” Shriver said.

The pet pantry is open six days a week with fluctuating hours.

Organizers hope they can inspire similar pantries in other smaller communities.

