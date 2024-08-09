Off-duty police officer and son rescue kayakers along Clinton River

By Tiarra Braddock

Click here for updates on this story

ROCHESTER, Michigan (WXYZ) — What started as a normal day of biking along the Clinton River turned into a rescue mission for Rochester Police Lieutenant Keith Harper and his son.

They jumped into action when they came across three kayakers who needed help.

“They were up against this tree here in the corner… the pressure of the water had pushed them up into this root that was coming out,” said Lt. Keith Harper.

Harper took 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock to the exact spot where he and his son rescued the kayakers earlier this week.

“We could just hear adult males voices yelling and I wasn’t sure at first if it was just people messing around or somebody that was in trouble… so we stopped and asked if they were okay and came down here and found all three of them in the water,” said Harper.

Harper says the kayakers had some cuts and bruises but no major injuries.

“Fortunately, we were able to safely get them out of the water,” said Harper.

A day after the rescue, Harper anonymously posted about what happened with the kayakers on the Rochester Police Facebook page.

He says he made the post anonymous because he didn’t want people to focus on what he and his son did but rather to spread awareness about water safety.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” said Harper. “My son and I did the right thing. Those guys needed help and we were there to help them.”

Harper shared some helpful tips you should know before going out on the river.

First things first, he says you should know the level of the water and the route of it.

“Is it a straight route, is it more turns, the Clinton River specifically has a lot of turns, and on the banks, there’s some trees that stick out some roots.”

Also, don’t forget your life jacket while you’re out on the water.

“Be safe, if you’re going into a situation that’s a little more adventurous, make sure you have the proper safety devices with you,” Harper added.

Harper didn’t learn the names of the three kayakers, and he didn’t even tell them he was a police officer.

He says he’s just happy he was there to help.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.